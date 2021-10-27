North Country polls open to early voters through October 31

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The polls remain open to early voters across the North Country.

For the 2021 election, all registered eligible voters can vote in person before Election Day. According to the Board of Elections, early voting is the same as voting on November 2.

When a voter arrives at an early voting center, they will be prompted to check-in where they will receive their ballot. Early voting this year began on October 23 and will end on Sunday, October 30.

Below are the remaining dates and times for early voting in the North Country, and specific rules at each location.

Jefferson County

October 27: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early voting will be held at the County Office Building, located at 175 Arsenal Street in Watertown. This site is accessible for voters with disabilities and masks are required for those who are medically able and are not vaccinated.

Lewis County

October 27: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lewis County’s early voting will be held at the Lewis County Board of Elections Office located on 7550 South State Street in Lowville.

St. Lawrence County

October 27: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

October 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 30: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

October 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ballots can be cast early at the Clarkson Building in Potsdam located at 42 Maple Street.

Those who vote during the early voting period are not eligible to vote on Election Day. The 2021 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2. Voting hours will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All ballots cast before election day will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on November 2, 2021.

Check back with ABC50 for further coverage of local 2021 elections.