North Country positive COVID-19 test percentage hits 6.88%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the weekend, the North Country logged a higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

On Monday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated the state of New York on the progress of the coronavirus. According to the Department of Health, the North Country’s seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 tests hit 6.88% on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Although COVID-19 infection rates across the state are continuing to rise, percentages positive in the North Country are higher than the statewide average.

The following data was reported on December 28, 2020.

Test Results Reported – 124,866

Total Positive – 10,407

Percent Positive – 8.33%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,559 (+376)

Patients Newly Admitted – 904

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 1,222 (+35)

Number ICU with Intubation – 717 (+30)

Total Discharges – 100,008 (+425)

Deaths – 114

Total Deaths – 29,629

The following statistics were the most updated regarding COVID-19 rates in the North Country and statewide.

Friday, December 25, 2020 Saturday, December 26, 2020 Sunday, December 27, 2020 North Country 6.34% 6.51% 6.88% Statewide 5.55% 5.66% 5.90%

Additionally, the following statistics were provided regarding hospital and ICU bed capacity and occupancy.

COVID Patients Currently Hospitalized COVID patients as percent of region population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-day average) North County 69 0.02% 44% Statewide 7,559 0.04% 31%

Total ICU beds in the region Total occupied ICU beds in region Percent of ICU Beds available in region (7-day average) North Country 57 40 48% Statewide 545 3,917 31%

Governor Cuomo commented on the most recent COVID-19 statistics.

“There is no denying the facts and the fact is that social gatherings spread the virus if we are not smart. In a year where we’ve collectively felt out of control, we actually have the power to determine our own future because our actions will ultimately determine the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve have begun seeing increases in positivity across the nation throughout the past several days and New York has not been immune to that trend. While our experts work to determine whether this uptick is a statistical anomaly due to reduced testing over the holiday weekend, or if this is a result of pre-Christmas spread which is being evidenced now, we all know what we have to do in the meantime – wear a mask, socially distance and avoid gatherings.”

