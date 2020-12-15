North Country positive COVID-19 test percentage remains above 4%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday December 15, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the the public regarding the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo’s office provided an update detailing COVID-19 infection rates, ICU bed capacities, hospital bed capacities and COVID-19 statistics for each region in New York State.

Since Saturday December 12, 2020, the North Country has continued to report a positive COVID-19 test result rate of over 4%.

The following table details the seven-day average percentage of positive tests since Saturday.

Region 12/12 12/13 12/12 North Country 4.06% 4.12% 4.08%

Additionally as of December 14, the North Country has 45% of hospitals available ad 52% of ICU beds available. Both statistics are based on a seven-day average and are the highest in the state.

Governor Cuomo’s Office also released the following statistic regarding New York States progress. All statistics are statewide.

Test Results Reported – 194,188

Positive Test Results – 10,353

Positivity – 5.33%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,982 (+270)

Patients Newly Admitted – 743

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,065 (+25)

Number ICU with Intubation – 580 (+8)

Total Discharges – 92,136 (+376)

Deaths – 128

Total Deaths – 28,002

Governor Cuomo stated that New York is on an “unsustainable trajectory” regarding COVID-19 cases. He released the following statements.

Everything we have done from the start of this pandemic has been based on the facts, and the facts are that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise all across the country. We are on an unsustainable trajectory and if we don’t act now, hospitals could become overwhelmed come January. Right now, New York is focused on growing hospital capacity through our Surge and Flex program and requiring hospital systems to begin working together so they are prepared. As those operations continue, it’s on all of us to be smart, tough, and do what we know stops the spread – socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands. The goal is to avoid another shutdown and we will only be able to do that if we all do our part.” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

