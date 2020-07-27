North Country prepares for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County NY Fire and Emergency Management has shared flash flooding safety tips in preparation for heavy rainfall over the next few days.
A graphic shared by the U.S. National Weather Service advises the following:
- Get out of areas subject to flooding, preferably higher ground
- Do not drive or walk into water
- Monitor local radar, television, radio, etc. for weather updates
According to the National Weather Service, excessive rainfall is predicted to occur throughout the afternoon and nights. Localized flooding could lead to rainfall rates over an inch.
For more flash flooding resources, visit the National Weather Service website.
