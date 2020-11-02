North Country preparing for snow, high winds Sunday night through Tuesday

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to prepare for snow and high winds as a system moves across the state Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

The weather system is expected to bring up to 10 inches of snow in some upstate locations and up to 50 mph wind gusts across much of the state. The combination of high winds and blowing snow in multiple locations may create hazardous travel conditions, including slippery surfaces, reduced visibility and power outages due to downed limbs and wires.

“The weather system approaching the state tonight will bring a widespread, moderate snowfall to most upstate locations and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour,” Governor Cuomo said. “Conditions could become dangerous, as slippery surfaces, reduced visibility and gusting winds will cause the potential for power outages and difficult travel. We have state personnel and resources ready to assist as needed. Anyone venturing out in the next 48 hours should use extra caution.”

Most locations in Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, North Country and Mohawk Valley will see 3 to 7 inches of snow, while some areas in the North Country and Central NY may see up to 10 inches of snow locally.

High winds will likely affect travel through Tuesday for locations throughout the state with many locations seeing up to 50 mph wind gusts. Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be broken, resulting in power outage. In areas where new snow has fallen, winds could cause patchy blowing snow that reduces visibility and creates slippery surfaces.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch is in effect for northern Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties through Tuesday morning. The combination of winds and significant wave action may result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low-lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible.

The Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with 3,473 supervisors and operators. Statewide assets are as follows:

1,549 large plow trucks

180 medium duty trucks with plows

312 large loaders

15 pickups with trucks

39 snowblowers

52 tow plows

17 vac trucks with sewer jet

31 tracked excavators

47 wheeled excavators

15 tree crew bucket trucks

33 traffic signal trucks

77 chippers, 10″ (min) capacity

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

It’s important to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted.

LATEST STORIES: