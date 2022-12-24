WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several Price Chopper/Market 32 locations have been temporarily closed, according to a press release.

Price Chopper/Market 32 representatives confirmed that seven North Country stores closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 24 due to local weather and travel conditions.

This affects stores in the following locations:

Alexandria Bay

Canton

Gouverneur

Ogdensburg

Potsdam

Watertown

West Carthage

These stores are set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, December 26, which is their normal opening times.