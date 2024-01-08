Colleges won’t be in session until later in the month, but there was plenty of sports action over the weekend.

Let’s take a look to what happened in the pros and college in the north country.

Pro hockey

Danbury 5, Watertown Wolves 3 (Saturday)

Motor City 4, Watertown Wolves 3 (Friday)

College men’s hockey

Clarkson 4, Canisius 3 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 1, RIT 1 (OT/Tie) (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Brockport 3 (Saturday)

SUNY Potsdam 3, St. Michael’s 2 (OT) (Saturday)

RIT 4, Clarkson 0 (Friday)

Canisius 5, St. Lawrence 2 (Friday)

SUNY Brockport 4, SUNY Canton 4 (OT/Tie) (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 5, St. Michael’s 2 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 1, Colgate 0 (Saturday)

Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 1 (Saturday)

Cornell 3, Clarkson 2 (OT) (Friday)

Colgate 7, St. Lawrence 3 (Friday)

SUNY Morrisville 3, SUNY Canton 2 (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 2, Rivier 0 (Friday)

College men’s basketball

Vassar 76, Clarkson 72 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 69, Bard 45 (Saturday)

SUNY Fredonia 70, Potsdam 69 (Saturday)

Clarkson 73, Bard 66 (Friday)

Vassar 66, St. Lawrence 51 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 89, Johnson VT 85 (OT) (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 77, SUNY Buffalo 60 (Friday)

College women’s basketball

Vassar 70, Clarkson 42 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 59, Bard 48 (Saturday)

SUNY Fredonia 69, SUNY Potsdam 66 (Saturday)

Clarkson 54, Bard 47 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 54, Vassar 29 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 106, Johnson VT 35 (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 54, SUNY Buffalo 29 (Friday)