North Country projects receive over $2M in Northern Border Regional Commission Grants

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Significant funding has been awarded to several projects in the North Country.

Five projects in the region have been awarded 2021 North Border Regional Commission funds, that total over $2 million. This includes projects in Copenhagen, Lake Champlain and Lake George, Tupper Lake, Ogdensburg and Potsdam.

Specifically, Lewis County was awarded $263,053 from the Commission. The County is set to use the funds to increase accessibility to high-speed broadband to over 1,000 homes and businesses in the Village of Copenhagen and surrounding communities.

The Commission also awarded the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board $160,000. This grant will be used to support greater access to workforce housing in the region.

The Village of Tupper Lake in Franklin County received $500,000 from this round of awards. The Village stated that it will utilize these funds for critical infrastructure upgrades to support jobs, housing, local businesses and economic development.

Funding totaling $1 million was given to the City of Ogdensburg. The City plans to use this grant to update critical equipment, including pumps, controls, system communications, electrical and heating, and ventilation and plumbing systems.

New infrastructure in the Village of Potsdam was the fifth project to receive funding. Potsdam was awarded $279,968 to help encourage economic growth in the village, specifically for the construction of the “Brooks Street,” which will build a new two-way street.

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal and state partnership. The commission provides funding for economic and community development in distressed counties in Main, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. This includes the entirety of the North Country region.

Previously, funding has been awarded locally to the Development Authority of the North Country, the North Country Community College, St. Lawrence IDA, Cornell Cooperative Extension in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties and Jefferson Community College.