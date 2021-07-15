North Country: Red Cross offering incentives to donors before July 31

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American Red Cross is offering several incentives for those who sign up to donate.

The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage and still has many appointments available.

Those who donate before July 31 will receive a ten dollar gift card for Amazon and will be automatically entered for a chance to win free gas for a year.

Upcoming opportunities to donate locally are listed below:

Evans Mills Community
8408 South Main Street, Evan Mills, NY
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sponsor Code: IndianRiverCatholics
Trinity Episcopal Church
227 Sherman Street., Watertown, NY
Saturday, July 17, 2021
1 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Sponsor Code: MacSherry
Watertown Elks Lodge #496
728 Bradley Street, Watertown, NY
Monday, July 19, 2021
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Sponsor Code: watertownelks

