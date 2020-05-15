North Country reopening: Here are the businesses that can reopen and the guidelines they must follow

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Five regions of New York will reopen today, including Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. The regions have met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan.
NYS on PAUSE will be extended until May 28 for all regions that do not reopen today, including Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. When a region meets all seven metrics required for reopening, that region may immediately enter phase one of reopening.
Governor Cuomo outlined additional guidelines and protocols for phase one businesses as they begin to reopen:
Residential/Commercial Construction
- All workers must have masks and wear them when within six feet of another worker
- Employers must provide masks to all employees
- No congregate meetings
Retail Business Owners – Curbside Pickup
- Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, gloves preferred
- Hand sanitizer must be made available
Retail Business Owners – In-Store Pickup
- Requires ordering ahead – pre-arranged orders
- Social distancing required in store
- No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy
- Patrons must wear masks
- Store employees must wear masks, gloves preferred
- Hand sanitizer must be made available
The Governor also announced a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to reopen beaches for Memorial Day Weekend. Governor Cuomo outlined specific conditions New York beaches must meet to reopen.
State and local beaches and lakeshores in New York State may open the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend on the following minimum conditions:
- Mandating no more than 50 percent capacity by ensuring controlled exits/entrances and limiting parking
- Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (e.g. volleyball, football)
- Keeping areas of social gathering closed (e.g. designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades, amusement rides)
- Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors
- Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible
- Closing concessions
- Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control.
City, town and county beaches may open on the same conditions subject to local government home rule:
- Local government must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions
- If local governments do not enforce minimum rules, the beach will be closed
- Locals must notify the public by Wednesday, May 20 of their intention to open
- Beaches can open on Friday before Memorial Day Weekend, May 22, 2020
There have been 345,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fort Drum AUSA recognizes 2020 Family of the Year
- COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County: 194 confirmed cases, 155 recovered
- Samaritan Auxiliary’s One Night, One Diamond event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
- North Country reopening: Here are the businesses that can reopen and the guidelines they must follow
- 5-15-20: Severe thunderstorms possible for the North Country this evening
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.