North Country reopening: Here are the businesses that can reopen and the guidelines they must follow

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Five regions of New York will reopen today, including Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions. The regions have met all seven metrics required to begin phase one of the state’s regional phased reopening plan.

NYS on PAUSE will be extended until May 28 for all regions that do not reopen today, including Western New York, the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island. When a region meets all seven metrics required for reopening, that region may immediately enter phase one of reopening.

Governor Cuomo outlined additional guidelines and protocols for phase one businesses as they begin to reopen:

Residential/Commercial Construction

All workers must have masks and wear them when within six feet of another worker

Employers must provide masks to all employees

No congregate meetings

Retail Business Owners – Curbside Pickup

Employee and purchaser in vehicle must wear a mask, gloves preferred

Hand sanitizer must be made available

Retail Business Owners – In-Store Pickup

Requires ordering ahead – pre-arranged orders

Social distancing required in store

No more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy

Patrons must wear masks

Store employees must wear masks, gloves preferred

Hand sanitizer must be made available

The Governor also announced a multi-state agreement with New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware to reopen beaches for Memorial Day Weekend. Governor Cuomo outlined specific conditions New York beaches must meet to reopen.

State and local beaches and lakeshores in New York State may open the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend on the following minimum conditions:

Mandating no more than 50 percent capacity by ensuring controlled exits/entrances and limiting parking

Prohibiting group contact activities, including sports (e.g. volleyball, football)

Keeping areas of social gathering closed (e.g. designated picnic areas, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades, amusement rides)

Enforcing social distancing measures for both employees and visitors

Requiring masks to be worn by all employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible

Closing concessions

Ensuring staff levels are adequate to achieve these measures and enforce crowd control.

City, town and county beaches may open on the same conditions subject to local government home rule:

Local government must fully enforce minimum rules and may impose additional conditions

If local governments do not enforce minimum rules, the beach will be closed

Locals must notify the public by Wednesday, May 20 of their intention to open

Beaches can open on Friday before Memorial Day Weekend, May 22, 2020

There have been 345,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

