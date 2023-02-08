NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced funding on Wednesday to repave state roadways impacted by extreme weather, including roads in the North Country.

The $100 million in funding will support repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement, according to the governor’s office.

“We are making historic investments in transportation infrastructure to create safer roads and smooth, hassle-free commutes for all travelers,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is home to extreme weather year-round, and this $100 million in funding will be vital to helping ensure that our road conditions are safe for our hardest-hit communities.”

Repaving projects will begin this year. The list of North Country locations, along with several other locations across the state, is below.

North Country

Jefferson County:

$1.1 million to resurface Route 11 from Pierrepont Manor, just south of Route 193, to Adams Village South Line in the Towns of Ellisburg and Lorraine

$342,000 to resurface Route 411 from Route 180 intersection to 3/4 mile east of Route 13 in the Town of Orleans

Lewis County:

$202,500 to resurface Route 26 from the Route 12 Intersection to north Lowville Village Line in the Village of Lowville

$1.3 million to resurface Route 26 from Denmark, near Wilson Road, to Jefferson County Line in the Town of Denmark

$386,610 to resurface Route 812 from Dutton Road to Croghan/Diana Town Line in the Town of Croghan

St. Lawrence County

$352,000 to resurface Route 11B from 0.8 miles east of Route 49 to just east of Route 458 in the Town of Hopkinton

$1.1 million to resurface Route 345 from Potsdam West Village Line to 02 miles east of Route 35 in the Town of Potsdam

Essex County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 22 from Lake Shore Road to Fish and Game Road in the Towns of Westport and Essex

Clinton County

$800,000 to resurface Route 9 from 0.3 mile south of South Junction Road to Sunset Drive in the Towns of Peru and Plattsburgh

Franklin County

$1.4 million to resurface Route 11B from Bangor, 0.3 miles east of Route 13, to Route 30 Intersection in the Towns of Bangor and Malone and the Village of Malone

Capital Region

Columbia County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 20 and Old Route 20, Route 980C, from their Route 22 intersections to the Massachusetts State Line in the Town of New Lebanon

Greene County

$759,000 to resurface Route 23 from the bridge over Schoharie Creek to Route 23A in the Town of Prattsville

$448,800 to resurface Route 23A from 0.3 miles east of Route 23 to 0.2 miles west of Airport Road in the Town of Prattsville

Rensselaer County

$2.1 million to resurface Route 22 from Route 346 to the bridge over Hoosick River in the Towns of Hoosick and Petersburgh

Saratoga County

$1.9 million to resurface Route 67 from Route 9 to Mechanicville City Line in the Towns of Stillwater and Malta

Schenectady County

$828,000 to resurface Route 30 from Schoharie County Line to Easton Road in the Town of Duanesburg

Washington County

$1.9 million to resurface Route 40 from Route 149 to Route 22 in the Towns of Fort Ann, Granville and Hartford

Mohawk Valley Region

Delaware & Otsego Counties

$1.7 million to resurface Route 28 from Route 357 to Main Street in the Towns of Franklin and Oneonta

Fulton County

$1.4 million to resurface Route 331 from the Montgomery County Line to Route 29 in the Town of Oppenheim

Herkimer County

$1.4 million to resurface Route 5S from Steele Creek to the Mohawk Station, East Main St, in the Town of German Flatts and the Villages of Ilion and Mohawk

$1.2 million to resurface Route 167 from 0.8 miles east of Route 46 to Route 168 in the Towns of German Flatts, Little Falls and Warren

Montgomery County

$2.5 million to resurface Route 5S from the Montgomery – Otsego – Schoharie Solid Waste Authority Transfer Station to Fultonville in the Towns of Root and Glen and the Village of Fultonville

Schoharie County

$1.5 million to resurface Route 20 from the Otsego County Line to Chestnut Street in the Town of Sharon and the Village of Sharon Springs, Schoharie County.

Central New York Region

Onondaga County

$2.3 million in additional funds to add resurfacing of Carrier Circle and Military Circle to the project resurfacing Route 635/Thompson Road from Route 290 to Route 298 and Route 298 from Route 598 to Carrier Circle in the Towns of DeWitt and Salina

$3.4 million to resurface Route 31 from Cicero North Syracuse High School to South Bay Road in the Town of Cicero

Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca and Tompkins Counties

$5.3 million to replace pavement markings and audible roadway delineators on various state highways in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca and Tompkins Counties.

Finger Lakes Region

Livingston County

$540,000 to resurface Routes 5 & 20 within the Village of Avon

Monroe County

$2.5 million to resurface Route 383 from Village of Scottsville to Route 36, Route 36 from Route 383 to Monroe/Livingston County Line, Route 251 from Oatka Creek to the bridge over Genesee River, Route 940H from Route 251 to Monroe/Livingston County Line, and Route 253 from Route 383 to the bridge over Genesee River in the Town of Wheatland

Ontario County

$1.5 million to resurface Route 96 from the east Phelps Village Line to the Ontario/Seneca County Line in the Town of Phelps

$2 million to resurface Route 64 from Routes 5 & 20 to Taylor Road in the Towns of East Bloomfield and West Bloomfield

Genesee County

$2 million to resurface Route 20 from Route 77 to Route 98 in the Towns of Darien and Alexander and the Village of Alexander

Wayne County

$500,000 to resurface Route 31 from Village of Palmyra west village line to east village line and Route 21 from Route 31 to north Palmyra Village Line in the Village of Palmyra

$719,000 to resurface Route 31 from just east of Macedon Hamlet Line to just west of the Palmyra Village Line in the Town of Macedon

Wyoming County

$2.2 million to resurface Route 20A in the Village of Warsaw and Route 19 from the south Warsaw Village Line to the north Wyoming Village Line in the Towns of Warsaw and Middlebury

Yates County

$575,000 to resurface Route 54A from Steuben County Line to 0.3 miles east of Route 32 intersection in the Town of Jerusalem, Yates County.

Western New York

Allegany County

$1.3 million to resurface Route 248A from the Pennsylvania state line to Route 248 in the Towns of Independence and Willing

Cattaraugus County

$2.44 million to resurface Route 219 from 0.3 miles North of Irish Hill Road intersection to the 219 Expressway North bound ramp at Peters Road in the Towns of Ashford and Ellicottville

Chautauqua County

$1.9 million to resurface Route 430 from Route 394 to Long Point Road in the Towns of Chautauqua and Ellery and the Village of Mayville

Erie County

$650,000 to resurface Route 20 from Eden-Evans Center Road to Sturgeon Point Road in the Towns of Evans

$2.2 million to resurface Route 5, Buffalo Skyway, from Kane Street to the Buffalo Skyway Bridge in the Cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna

Niagara County

$1.5 million to resurface Route 270 from Erie County line to Route 31 in the Towns of Cambria, Pendleton and Lockport

$366,000 to resurface Route 18 from Off Ramps at Route 104 to On Ramps at Route 104 in the Town and Village of Lewiston

$841,000 to resurface Route 104 from Model City Road to Dickersonville Road in the Town of Lewiston

$1.1 million to resurface Route 18 from Hess Road to Route 148 in the Towns of Newfane and Somerset

Southern Tier

Broome County

$1.5 million to resurface Route 12 from Theresa Boulevard to Oak Hill Road in the Town of Chenango

Chemung County

$850,000 to resurface Route 14 from West Broad Street to just south of Hickory Grove Road in the Village and Town of Horseheads

$500,000 to resurface Route 225 from Route 352 to 0.2 miles west of the Bennett Road intersection in the Hamlet of Golden Glow Heights and Town of Big Flats

$550,000 to resurface Route 367 from Route 427 to Pennsylvania State Line in Village of Wellsburg

Chenango County

$1.3 million to resurface Route 206 from Route 41 to just west of Cemetery Road in the Towns of Coventry and Bainbridge

Delaware & Sullivan Counties

$1.5 million to resurface Route 97 from just south of Ferry Street to John Deck Road in the Towns of Fremont and Hancock

Schuyler County

$500,000 to resurface Route 409 from the Route 14 to Watkins Glen State Park upper entrance in the Village of Watkins Glen and Towns of Dix and Reading

Steuben County

$500,000 to resurface Route 225 from South Corning Village Line to just west of the Route 44 intersection in the Village of South Corning

$550,000 to resurface Route 414 from Steuben/Chemung County Line to Kerrick Hollow Road in the Town of Hornby

$800,000 to resurface I-99 from Pennsylvania State Line to the bridge over Glendening Creek in the Town of Lindley

Tioga County

$1.7 million to resurface Route 96 from Route 21 to Route 34 in the Towns of Candor and Spencer and the Village of Spencer

Mid-Hudson Region

Putnam County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 52 from Route 311 to Fowler Avenue in the Towns of Carmel and Kent

Sullivan County

$1.2 million to resurface Route 97 from 0.5 miles north of Kirks Road intersection to Cochecton town Line in the Town of Tusten

Ulster County

$3.6 million to resurface Route 28 from Hurley Mountain Road to Waughkonk Road in the Towns of Ulster and Kingston

Westchester County

$5.2 million to resurface Route 35/202 from the Taconic State Parkway interchange to Route 118 in the Town of Yorktown

Long Island Region

Nassau County

$9 million to resurface Northern State Parkway from Meadowbrook State Parkway to Wantagh State Parkway in the Town of North Hempstead and the Village of Westbury