(WWTI) — Elected officials that represent portions of the North Country are reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This included Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, and New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, who both released statements on February 24.

These statements are included below.

I join the American people in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians as they endure an unwarranted and unjustified invasion by a gutless, bloodthirsty, authoritarian dictator. Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and deranged thug. We must stand with democracies under assault. If peace is to prevail, the United States and NATO must respond with the only language Putin understands – strength. It’s long past time President Biden take swift and devastating action to cripple the Russian economy and impose severe irrecoverable consequences on the corrupt regime of Vladimir Putin. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY

“This is a dark day for the democratic world. First and foremost, our prayers are with the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives and their freedom. Tragically, this outcome was entirely predictable, something Republicans have been warning about for more than a decade. Throughout history, America has been a remarkable force for peace and freedom when we lead from a position of strength. Putin’s naked war of aggression shows just how emboldened he is and every moment that goes by without severe consequences is a threat to the entire globe.” NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy

