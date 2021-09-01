North Country resident gifts painting to Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new painting is hanging on the walls of the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library.

On August 31, the Flower Memorial Library was gifted a painting from local community member Don Alexander. According to the Library, Alexander donated a Garret McCathy original painting which highlights landmarks in the City of Watertown.

“This beautiful painting highlights many of our amazing city landmarks and we are honored to have it as part of our collection,” Library Director Yvonne Reff said in a press release.

The painting includes the Dulles State Office Building, Masonic Temple, Public Square Fountain, First Baptist Church, and fittingly, the Flower Memorial Library. It will now be available to the public for viewing.

The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library is an historic building that was built in the early 1900s. The Library is located on Washington Street, near Public Square in the City of Watertown. It is open to the public Monday’s through Friday’s.