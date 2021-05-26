North Country residents called to complete 2021 Community Health Survey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are being called to submit an annual community health survey.

On Thursday, May 26, the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and the North Country Health Compass Partners will begin making calls to community members for its 2021 Community Health Survey.

The Community Health Survey is completed annually and asks local adults about their thoughts and experiences with healthcare.

According to FDRHPO, all responses are kept anonymous and are used to assess local programming, identify specific health needs and create plans to address found needs.

The telephone portion of the survey is set to be completed the week of May 24 using randomly selected phone numbers within the three counties. The survey will also be distributed to a number of email addresses of the region’s residents.

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization shared that its goal is to have a minimum of 1,300 adults complete the survey, resulting in roughly 500 from each county.

Results from the 2021 Community Health Survey are expected to be released in the Fall of 2021.