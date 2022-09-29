WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather.

To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.

This event is open to all residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, according to DANC Director of Communications and Public Affairs Laurie Marr.

“You never know what kind of items people are going to have stashed around their garage or basement,” Marr said. “So that’s why it’s open to pretty much everything you’ve got that falls in the perimeters of the list of accepted items.”

Items that will be accepted include:

Solvents

Pesticides

Vehicle fluids

Fluorescent light tubes

Adhesives

Epoxy resins

Polishes and waxes

Antifreeze

Pool chemicals

Photography chemicals Household cleaning products

Driveway sealers

Wood preservatives

Corrosives

Home chemistry sets

Aerosol cans containing product

Products containing mercury

Oil and latex-based paints.

Many of these products are considered “legacy chemicals” by environmental organizations due to their long-lasting impacts. This is why Save The River is pushing seasonal residents to clean out their homes for the event.

“We’re asking people to get these cans and bottles of materials out of their boathouses, out of their cellars, out of their storage sheds and spend an hour, drive out to Watertown to properly dispose of these dangerous chemicals,” Save The River Executive Director John Peach added.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Jefferson County Highway Garage on Outer West Main Street in Watertown.

More information can be found on the North Country Recycles website.