NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council has announced members who have been appointed to the organization’s Board of Directors, including two people who are from the North Country.

The GSNYPENN council is a non-profit organization that serves 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania. The Board of Directors serves as the organization’s governing body and is in charge of maintaining the integrity and purposes of Girl Scouting within the council’s jurisdiction. The board’s responsibilities include influencing policy regarding council goals, issues affecting girls, issues affecting the business of the organization, strategic planning, financial oversight, and fund development.

The board consists of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit and corporative executives, and board veterans. According to GSNYPENN, the variety of backgrounds the board members possess allows the board to work together using their experience in areas such as education, strategic thinking, communications and marketing, technology, governance, finance, and decision making.

Instructor at Jefferson Community College Cindy Demo was appointed as Secretary of the organization. Demo is from Alexandria Bay and will serve as an Officer of the organization alongside the Board Chair, First Vice-Chair, Second Vice-Chair, and Treasurer. The member that holds each position is listed below.

Board Chair: Tiffany Alvarez Smith of Syracuse, N.Y. – Managing Director, Anet’s Breakthrough Results Fund

1st Vice Chair: Kathy Burke Barry of Syracuse, N.Y. – Certified Public Accountant, Dermody, Burke & Brown CPAs LLC

2nd Vice Chair: Katie MacIntyre of Auburn, N.Y. – Senior Marketing Analyst, National Grid

Treasurer: Susan Duerr of North Syracuse, N.Y. – Director of Finance, MedBest Medical Management

Additionally, Watertown resident Carl McLaughlin was appointed as a member-at-large. McLaughlin is retired from the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization and will serve alongside 11 other members for the 2022/2023 year. The other members are listed below.

Debbie Calkins of Mansfield, Pa. – Retired, Former Owner/Operator of Debbie’s Day Care

Tiffany Campau of Syracuse, N.Y. – Senior Director of School Support, The Achievement Network

Judi Dixon of Memphis, N.Y. – Self-employed, Strategic Event Management

Kim Lamar Shelton of Vestal, N.Y. & Mansfield, Pa. – TRiO Director and Gallup Certified Strengths Coach, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania

Michelle McCabe-Szczepanski of Binghamton, N.Y. – Associate Attorney, Levene Gouldin & Thompson LLP

Karen Roth of Stittville, N.Y. – Chief Engineer, Air Force Research Laboratory

Mike Sabo of Endicott, N.Y. – Retired, IBM

Deb Sanderson of Norwich, N.Y. – Retired, Chenango County Area Agency on Aging

Paloma Sarkar of Oswego, N.Y. – First Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management & Strategic Planning, Pathfinder Bank

Sheri Seguin of Ogdensburg, N.Y. – Peer Support Specialist, Citizen Advocates, Inc.

Judy Suddaby of Syracuse, N.Y. – Principal Law Clerk, New York State Court of Claims

Those interested in becoming a member of the GSNYPENN Board of Directors can complete an interest form and find more information on the organization’s website.