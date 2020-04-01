North Country residents may receive legitimate calls from local health departments regarding COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Lewis County Public Health and the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department are working with the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College, asking residents to respond to a survey regarding COVID-19 impacts.

The health departments will use the data to plan and monitor changes throughout the pandemic.

In the afternoons and evenings of April 1 and April 2, surveyors working from home will be contacting area residents to ask questions about the perceptions and impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them.

Calls will be routed through the Center for Community Studies where telephone numbers are randomly generated. People answering the survey will be anonymous to the caller. Email invitations will be sent to complete the survey online to some randomly selected email addresses.

The survey is paid for by Jefferson Community College. Responding to the survey will help the health department understand the effects on the local community, identify priorities for action, understand key implementation challenges, track progress, and identify gaps.

Results of the survey will be made available to the public.

