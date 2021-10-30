North Country residents raise over 50K for breast cancer awareness

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members dressed head to toe in pink gathered on October 30 to walk together in the fight against breast cancer.

The walk was organized by the North Country Goes Pink organization through the American Cancer Society and took place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. American Cancer Society Community Manager Don Boshart said the gloomy weather did not dull the spirits of the walk’s participants.

“With the rain and such, you got a great group In there, a lot of energy. People are having a great time,” Boshart said.

Dozens of community members attended the event and danced along to the music, participated in the raffles, and enjoyed everything the event had to offer. Boshart said it was amazing to see the community’s support.

“The men got involved several years ago, and they just take it to heart and wear pink every day for thirty days, and we have a lot of strong women’s teams too,” Boshart said.

The event honored many cancer survivors from the community and gave attendees the chance to showcase their support. North Country resident and 4-time cancer survivor Jannel Pickeral was this year’s honorary chair. She shared her experience with the disease with those at the walk.

“Point is, I kept going and did not let cancer define me. There’s so much more to a patient as a person than the fight our bodies go through and the effects of the treatments,” Pickeral said. “If you survive, it makes you evaluate your life.

Participants began their walk around 10 a.m. on Saturday just as the sky began to clear up. Boshart said that the walk had already fundraiser $50,000 for the cause and would likely grow to $60,000 by the end of the day.

The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place again next year and give the community another opportunity to show their support for those battling the disease. More information on how to support the organization can be found on the North Country Goes Pink’s website or Facebook page.