North Country restaurant owner expresses concern over coronavirus epidemic, stays optimistic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The coronavirus pandemic has had an extensive impact on the economy. With social distancing in place, restaurants that stay open are resorting to take-out only. Restaurants that only operate seasonally have a limited amount of time each year to earn revenue.

Peter Beattie, owner of Foxy’s in Fisher’s Landing and Channelside in Clayton, told ABC50 that he is taking everything day by day. “As the days go on, I’m starting to get a little nervous. My employees are depending on me for work,” he said.

With no certain end to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter is unsure if the Channelside will be able to open for the season on April 1. He continues to stay optimistic that he will be able to open the doors for Foxy’s on May 1.

“The seasonal aspect of the business puts us in a different boat. We depend on locals, but we also depend on tourists,” Peter said.

