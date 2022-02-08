WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases were continuously reported in local school districts as the North Country began the month of February.

The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. There have also been recent disputes on the State’s mask mandate in schools, which has officially been extended through February 10, 2022.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 31 and February 7. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. All figures are compared to the state’s previous report as of January 31.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 30 0 18 48 Belleville Henderson 15 93 4 33 126 Carthage 33 401 13 170 571 General Brown 23 291 3 45 336 Indian River 53 688 6 105 793 LaFargeville 11 86 2 19 105 Lyme 4 91 1 9 100 Sackets Harbor 16 78 3 17 95 South Jefferson 38 460 2 101 561 Thousand Islands 17 141 3 32 173 Watertown 63 1,150 17 250 1,400 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 5 116 3 48 164 Copenhagen 15 91 4 32 123 Harrisville 2 22 0 2 24 Lowville 32 341 6 58 399 South Lewis 9 200 2 49 249 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 35 238 16 55 293 Canton 37 258 6 31 289 Clifton-Fine 2 32 1 17 49 Colton-Pierrepont 10 104 1 15 119 Edwards-Knox 12 122 11 40 162 Gouverneur 38 404 11 97 501 Hammond 2 35 2 11 46 Hermon-Dekalb 11 93 1 28 121 Heuvelton 3 72 2 24 96 Lisbon 0 67 0 11 78

*last reported on 1/28/22* Madrid-Waddington 25 218 3 33 251 Massena 84 570 20 98 668 Morristown 5 64 1 18 82 Norwood-Norfolk 36 239 2 61 300 Ogdensburg 23 257 7 70 327 Parishville-Hopkinton 15 68 2 30 98 Potsdam 20 179 4 68 247 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.