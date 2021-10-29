North Country school COVID update: Most districts see rise in student cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As North Country school districts close out October, many are continuing to face a rise in COVID cases among staff and students.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between October 22 and October 29. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|2
|8
|0
|10
|18
|Belleville Henderson
|0
|12
|3
|5
|17
|Carthage
|13
|103
|5
|22
|125
|General Brown
|0
|26
|3
|9
|35
|Indian River
|16
|81
|3
|15
|96
|LaFargeville
|0
|15
|0
|3
|18
|Lyme
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Sackets Harbor
|1
|10
|0
|0
|10
|South Jefferson
|2
|58
|4
|14
|72
|Thousand Islands
|0
|10
|0
|4
|14
|Watertown
|19
|169
|4
|21
|190
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|3
|35
|1
|5
|40
|Copenhagen
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Harrisville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Lowville
|6
|37
|0
|4
|41
|South Lewis
|5
|43
|0
|8
|51
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|5
|64
|1
|9
|78
|Canton
|3
|45
|0
|5
|50
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colton-Pierrepont
|10
|27
|1
|5
|32
|Edwards-Knox
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Gouverneur
|1
|58
|4
|8
|66
|Hammond
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hermon-Dekalb
|3
|15
|1
|4
|19
|Heuvelton
|4
|12
|2
|5
|17
|Lisbon
|0
|14
|0
|1
|15
|Madrid-Waddington
|4
|40
|1
|4
|44
|Massena
|13
|77
|2
|15
|92
|Morristown
|1
|16
|1
|6
|22
|Norwood-Norfolk
|2
|32
|2
|4
|36
|Ogdensburg
|9
|93
|0
|8
|101
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|1
|10
|1
|5
|15
|Potsdam
|4
|33
|0
|6
|39
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
