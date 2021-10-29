North Country school COVID update: Most districts see rise in student cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As North Country school districts close out October, many are continuing to face a rise in COVID cases among staff and students.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between October 22 and October 29. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria2801018
Belleville Henderson0123517
Carthage13103522125
General Brown0263935
Indian River168131596
LaFargeville0150318
Lyme14004
Sackets Harbor1100010
South Jefferson25841472
Thousand Islands0100414
Watertown19169421190
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River3351540
Copenhagen02002
Harrisville44004
Lowville6370441
South Lewis5430851
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls5641978
Canton3450550
Clifton-Fine00000
Colton-Pierrepont10271532
Edwards-Knox06017
Gouverneur1584866
Hammond11012
Hermon-Dekalb3151419
Heuvelton4122517
Lisbon0140115
Madrid-Waddington4401444
Massena137721592
Morristown1161622
Norwood-Norfolk2322436
Ogdensburg99308101
Parishville-Hopkinton1101515
Potsdam4330639
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

