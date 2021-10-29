North Country school COVID update: Most districts see rise in student cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As North Country school districts close out October, many are continuing to face a rise in COVID cases among staff and students.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between October 22 and October 29. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 2 8 0 10 18 Belleville Henderson 0 12 3 5 17 Carthage 13 103 5 22 125 General Brown 0 26 3 9 35 Indian River 16 81 3 15 96 LaFargeville 0 15 0 3 18 Lyme 1 4 0 0 4 Sackets Harbor 1 10 0 0 10 South Jefferson 2 58 4 14 72 Thousand Islands 0 10 0 4 14 Watertown 19 169 4 21 190 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 3 35 1 5 40 Copenhagen 0 2 0 0 2 Harrisville 4 4 0 0 4 Lowville 6 37 0 4 41 South Lewis 5 43 0 8 51 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 5 64 1 9 78 Canton 3 45 0 5 50 Clifton-Fine 0 0 0 0 0 Colton-Pierrepont 10 27 1 5 32 Edwards-Knox 0 6 0 1 7 Gouverneur 1 58 4 8 66 Hammond 1 1 0 1 2 Hermon-Dekalb 3 15 1 4 19 Heuvelton 4 12 2 5 17 Lisbon 0 14 0 1 15 Madrid-Waddington 4 40 1 4 44 Massena 13 77 2 15 92 Morristown 1 16 1 6 22 Norwood-Norfolk 2 32 2 4 36 Ogdensburg 9 93 0 8 101 Parishville-Hopkinton 1 10 1 5 15 Potsdam 4 33 0 6 39 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.