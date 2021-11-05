North Country school COVID update: Watertown, Gouverneur see spike in student cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — During the first week of November, many school districts reported a rise in COVID-19 cases among their students.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between October 23 and November 4. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|0
|8
|0
|10
|18
|Belleville Henderson
|0
|12
|0
|5
|17
|Carthage
|13
|116
|12
|34
|150
|General Brown
|9
|35
|0
|9
|44
|Indian River
|16
|97
|0
|15
|112
|LaFargeville
|3
|18
|1
|4
|22
|Lyme
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Sackets Harbor
|4
|14
|1
|1
|15
|South Jefferson
|10
|68
|2
|16
|84
|Thousand Islands
|4
|14
|1
|5
|19
|Watertown
|34
|169
|5
|26
|229
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|4
|39
|4
|9
|48
|Copenhagen
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Harrisville
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Lowville
|5
|42
|3
|7
|49
|South Lewis
|6
|49
|0
|8
|57
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|8
|72
|5
|14
|86
|Canton
|5
|50
|1
|6
|56
|Clifton-Fine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Colton-Pierrepont
|10
|37
|1
|6
|43
|Edwards-Knox
|3
|9
|1
|2
|11
|Gouverneur
|18
|76
|1
|9
|85
|Hammond
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Hermon-Dekalb
|2
|17
|2
|6
|23
|Heuvelton
|3
|15
|0
|5
|20
|Lisbon
|0
|14
|1
|2
|16
|Madrid-Waddington
|1
|41
|0
|4
|45
|Massena
|11
|88
|0
|15
|103
|Morristown
|4
|20
|2
|8
|28
|Norwood-Norfolk
|1
|33
|3
|7
|40
|Ogdensburg
|6
|99
|3
|11
|110
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|1
|11
|0
|5
|16
|Potsdam
|5
|38
|1
|7
|45
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.