North Country school COVID update: Watertown, Gouverneur see spike in student cases

H.T. Wiley Intermediate School, Watertown City School District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — During the first week of November, many school districts reported a rise in COVID-19 cases among their students.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between October 23 and November 4. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria0801018
Belleville Henderson0120517
Carthage131161234150
General Brown9350944
Indian River1697015112
LaFargeville3181422
Lyme04004
Sackets Harbor4141115
South Jefferson106821684
Thousand Islands4141519
Watertown34169526229
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River4394948
Copenhagen02002
Harrisville04004
Lowville5423749
South Lewis6490857
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls87251486
Canton5501656
Clifton-Fine22002
Colton-Pierrepont10371643
Edwards-Knox391211
Gouverneur18761985
Hammond12013
Hermon-Dekalb2172623
Heuvelton3150520
Lisbon0141216
Madrid-Waddington1410445
Massena1188015103
Morristown4202828
Norwood-Norfolk1333740
Ogdensburg699311110
Parishville-Hopkinton1110516
Potsdam5381745
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

