North Country school COVID update: Watertown, Gouverneur see spike in student cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — During the first week of November, many school districts reported a rise in COVID-19 cases among their students.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between October 23 and November 4. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 8 0 10 18 Belleville Henderson 0 12 0 5 17 Carthage 13 116 12 34 150 General Brown 9 35 0 9 44 Indian River 16 97 0 15 112 LaFargeville 3 18 1 4 22 Lyme 0 4 0 0 4 Sackets Harbor 4 14 1 1 15 South Jefferson 10 68 2 16 84 Thousand Islands 4 14 1 5 19 Watertown 34 169 5 26 229 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 4 39 4 9 48 Copenhagen 0 2 0 0 2 Harrisville 0 4 0 0 4 Lowville 5 42 3 7 49 South Lewis 6 49 0 8 57 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 8 72 5 14 86 Canton 5 50 1 6 56 Clifton-Fine 2 2 0 0 2 Colton-Pierrepont 10 37 1 6 43 Edwards-Knox 3 9 1 2 11 Gouverneur 18 76 1 9 85 Hammond 1 2 0 1 3 Hermon-Dekalb 2 17 2 6 23 Heuvelton 3 15 0 5 20 Lisbon 0 14 1 2 16 Madrid-Waddington 1 41 0 4 45 Massena 11 88 0 15 103 Morristown 4 20 2 8 28 Norwood-Norfolk 1 33 3 7 40 Ogdensburg 6 99 3 11 110 Parishville-Hopkinton 1 11 0 5 16 Potsdam 5 38 1 7 45 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.