North Country school district COVID-19 cases by county

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to report COVID-19 cases among students, staff and faculty.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

Jefferson County

School District Student cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Alexandria 5 3 4 12 Belleville Henderson 0 0 0 0 Carthage 58 5 3 66 General Brown 16 5 0 21 Indian River 48 1 7 56 LaFargeville 15 1 2 18 Lyme 2 0 0 2 Sackets Harbor 7 0 0 7 South Jefferson 31 6 1 38 Thousand Islands 7 1 1 9 Watertown 115 7 4 126 Data: NYDOH as of October 7, 2021

Lewis County

School District Student cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Beaver River 28 1 2 31 Copenhagen 2 0 0 2 Harrisville 0 0 0 0 Lowville 21 0 1 22 South Lewis 24 2 2 28 Data: NYDOH as of October 7, 2021

St. Lawrence County