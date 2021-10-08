North Country school district COVID-19 cases by county

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to report COVID-19 cases among students, staff and faculty.
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.
Jefferson County
|School District
|Student cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Alexandria
|5
|3
|4
|12
|Belleville Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carthage
|58
|5
|3
|66
|General Brown
|16
|5
|0
|21
|Indian River
|48
|1
|7
|56
|LaFargeville
|15
|1
|2
|18
|Lyme
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sackets Harbor
|7
|0
|0
|7
|South Jefferson
|31
|6
|1
|38
|Thousand Islands
|7
|1
|1
|9
|Watertown
|115
|7
|4
|126
Lewis County
|School District
|Student cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Beaver River
|28
|1
|2
|31
|Copenhagen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Harrisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowville
|21
|0
|1
|22
|South Lewis
|24
|2
|2
|28
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|Student Cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|30
|0
|8
|38
|Canton
|32
|2
|0
|34
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colton-Pierrepont
|17
|2
|2
|21
|Edwards-Knox
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Gouverneur
|42
|0
|0
|42
|Hammond
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Hermon-Dekalb
|11
|1
|2
|14
|Heuvelton
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Lisbon
|14
|1
|0
|15
|Madrid-Waddington
|31
|1
|0
|33
|Massena
|37
|5
|3
|45
|Morristown
|5
|3
|1
|9
|Norwood-Norfolk
|25
|1
|0
|26
|Ogdensburg
|65
|2
|5
|72
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|9
|2
|2
|13
|Potsdam
|21
|2
|3
|26