North Country school district COVID-19 cases by county

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watertown High School (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to report COVID-19 cases among students, staff and faculty.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

Jefferson County

School DistrictStudent casesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Alexandria53412
Belleville Henderson0000
Carthage585366
General Brown165021
Indian River481756
LaFargeville151218
Lyme2002
Sackets Harbor7007
South Jefferson316138
Thousand Islands7119
Watertown11574126
Data: NYDOH as of October 7, 2021

Lewis County

School DistrictStudent casesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Beaver River281231
Copenhagen2002
Harrisville0000
Lowville210122
South Lewis242228
Data: NYDOH as of October 7, 2021

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictStudent CasesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Brasher Falls300838
Canton322034
Clifton-Fine0000
Colton-Pierrepont172221
Edwards-Knox4004
Gouverneur420042
Hammond0101
Hermon-Dekalb111214
Heuvelton6107
Lisbon141015
Madrid-Waddington311033
Massena375345
Morristown5319
Norwood-Norfolk251026
Ogdensburg652572
Parishville-Hopkinton92213
Potsdam212326

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories