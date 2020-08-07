North Country school district households to receive cash food benefits.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those attending school in districts throughout the North Country are eligible for cash benefits following spring school closures.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Food Benefits are being distributed to households whose children receive free or low-cost school lunches.

In the North County, this includes several schools who previously qualified as a Community Eligibility Provision school. This includes Watertown City School District, Lyme Central School District, and some buildings at Indian River Central School District.

These districts qualified for this program due to student household income. All students at qualifying schools receive two free meals per day.

Students who attend these schools have automatically qualified for the P-EBT Food Benefits, resulting in up to $420 cash benefits. Upon closure of the 2019-2020 school year, food service departments at these schools entered all students into a system where they automatically qualified for the P-EBT.

According to the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance:

Families with children ages 5 through 18 who received either SNAP or (Cash) benefits for March 2020 have already received their P-EBT food benefits.

Most, but not all, families with children ages 3-18 who get Medicaid AND who get free school lunches will get benefits by the end of July.

All other families with children eligible for P-EBT food benefits should begin checking their mail in August for more information about their child’s or children’s P-EBT food benefits.

Households with students in the Watertown City School District, Lyme Central School District, and qualifying buildings in the Indian River Central School District are expected to receive the cash benefits this month.

For more information on the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Food Benefits visit the NYS website.

