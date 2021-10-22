North Country school districts continue to combat COVID spikes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Similar to weeks prior, school districts in the region are continuing to see COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases to date for the 2021-2022 school year reported to the NYDOH as of October 22:
Jefferson County
|School District
|Student cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Alexandria
|6
|4
|6
|16
|Belleville Henderson
|12
|2
|0
|14
|Carthage
|90
|7
|10
|107
|General Brown
|26
|6
|0
|32
|Indian River
|65
|1
|11
|77
|LaFargeville
|15
|1
|2
|18
|Lyme
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sackets Harbor
|9
|0
|0
|9
|South Jefferson
|56
|6
|4
|66
|Thousand Islands
|10
|2
|2
|14
|Watertown
|150
|11
|6
|167
Lewis County
|School District
|Student cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Beaver River
|32
|1
|3
|36
|Copenhagen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Harrisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowville
|31
|2
|2
|35
|South Lewis
|38
|3
|5
|46
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|Student Cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|59
|5
|8
|72
|Canton
|42
|3
|2
|47
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colton-Pierrepont
|17
|2
|2
|21
|Edwards-Knox
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Gouverneur
|57
|1
|3
|61
|Hammond
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Hermon-Dekalb
|12
|1
|2
|15
|Heuvelton
|8
|1
|2
|11
|Lisbon
|14
|1
|0
|15
|Madrid-Waddington
|36
|2
|1
|39
|Massena
|64
|8
|5
|77
|Morristown
|15
|4
|1
|20
|Norwood-Norfolk
|30
|2
|0
|32
|Ogdensburg
|84
|2
|6
|92
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|9
|2
|2
|13
|Potsdam
|29
|3
|3
|35
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.