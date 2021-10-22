North Country school districts continue to combat COVID spikes

Watertown High School COVID entry policy (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Similar to weeks prior, school districts in the region are continuing to see COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases to date for the 2021-2022 school year reported to the NYDOH as of October 22:

Jefferson County

School DistrictStudent casesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Alexandria64616
Belleville Henderson122014
Carthage90710107
General Brown266032
Indian River6511177
LaFargeville151218
Lyme3003
Sackets Harbor9009
South Jefferson566466
Thousand Islands102214
Watertown150116167
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictStudent casesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Beaver River321336
Copenhagen2002
Harrisville0000
Lowville312235
South Lewis383546
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictStudent CasesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Brasher Falls595872
Canton423247
Clifton-Fine0000
Colton-Pierrepont172221
Edwards-Knox6017
Gouverneur571361
Hammond0101
Hermon-Dekalb121215
Heuvelton81211
Lisbon141015
Madrid-Waddington362139
Massena648577
Morristown154120
Norwood-Norfolk302032
Ogdensburg842692
Parishville-Hopkinton92213
Potsdam293335
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

