North Country school districts continue to combat COVID spikes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Similar to weeks prior, school districts in the region are continuing to see COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases to date for the 2021-2022 school year reported to the NYDOH as of October 22:

Jefferson County

School District Student cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Alexandria 6 4 6 16 Belleville Henderson 12 2 0 14 Carthage 90 7 10 107 General Brown 26 6 0 32 Indian River 65 1 11 77 LaFargeville 15 1 2 18 Lyme 3 0 0 3 Sackets Harbor 9 0 0 9 South Jefferson 56 6 4 66 Thousand Islands 10 2 2 14 Watertown 150 11 6 167 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District Student cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Beaver River 32 1 3 36 Copenhagen 2 0 0 2 Harrisville 0 0 0 0 Lowville 31 2 2 35 South Lewis 38 3 5 46 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District Student Cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Brasher Falls 59 5 8 72 Canton 42 3 2 47 Clifton-Fine 0 0 0 0 Colton-Pierrepont 17 2 2 21 Edwards-Knox 6 0 1 7 Gouverneur 57 1 3 61 Hammond 0 1 0 1 Hermon-Dekalb 12 1 2 15 Heuvelton 8 1 2 11 Lisbon 14 1 0 15 Madrid-Waddington 36 2 1 39 Massena 64 8 5 77 Morristown 15 4 1 20 Norwood-Norfolk 30 2 0 32 Ogdensburg 84 2 6 92 Parishville-Hopkinton 9 2 2 13 Potsdam 29 3 3 35 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.