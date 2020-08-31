North Country school districts eligible for funding for bullying prevention education programs

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks — an issue that has divided urban and rural schools and yielded widely varying guidance. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local school districts are encouraged to apply for funding to support bullying prevention and character education programs.

Funding is being made available through the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation. The fund, established in 2015, provides financial resources for programs that raise awareness of bullying in schools and the community. Additionally funding can be used to support professional development programs for administrators, teachers, faculty and staff.

In the last two years, four grants have been awarded to school-based programs designed to increase student experiences in music, create campus-wide awareness campaigns, and build confidence and engagement.

Those interested in applying for 2020 funding can submit applications through Friday October 23, 2020. Organizations can apply for amounts up to $1,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.