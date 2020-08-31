North Country school districts eligible for funding for bullying prevention education programs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local school districts are encouraged to apply for funding to support bullying prevention and character education programs.
Funding is being made available through the Daniel J. Briggs Fund for Integrity of the Northern New York Community Foundation. The fund, established in 2015, provides financial resources for programs that raise awareness of bullying in schools and the community. Additionally funding can be used to support professional development programs for administrators, teachers, faculty and staff.
In the last two years, four grants have been awarded to school-based programs designed to increase student experiences in music, create campus-wide awareness campaigns, and build confidence and engagement.
Those interested in applying for 2020 funding can submit applications through Friday October 23, 2020. Organizations can apply for amounts up to $1,000.
