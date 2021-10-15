North Country school districts see rise in COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to see a spread of the coronavirus in their communities.

As we are now halfway through October, school districts continue to be required to report any new COVID-19 cases to the New York State Department of Health. This includes any case among students, teachers and school staff.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases to date reported to the NYDOH as of October 14:

Jefferson County

School District Student cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Alexandria 6 3 4 13 Belleville Henderson 12 1 0 13 Carthage 78 7 6 91 General Brown 22 5 0 27 Indian River 58 1 10 69 LaFargeville 15 1 2 18 Lyme 3 0 0 3 Sackets Harbor 9 0 0 9 South Jefferson 43 6 4 53 Thousand Islands 8 2 1 11 Watertown 136 9 6 151 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District Student cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Beaver River 30 1 2 33 Copenhagen 2 0 0 2 Harrisville 0 0 0 0 Lowville 25 2 1 28 South Lewis 31 3 4 38 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District Student Cases Teacher cases Staff cases Total Brasher Falls 44 4 8 56 Canton 39 2 1 40 Clifton-Fine 0 0 0 0 Colton-Pierrepont 17 2 2 21 Edwards-Knox 5 0 0 5 Gouverneur 49 1 2 52 Hammond 0 1 0 1 Hermon-Dekalb 11 1 2 14 Heuvelton 6 1 1 8 Lisbon 14 1 0 15 Madrid-Waddington 36 2 0 38 Massena 37 5 3 45 Morristown 11 4 1 16 Norwood-Norfolk 27 1 0 28 Ogdensburg 80 2 5 87 Parishville-Hopkinton 9 2 2 13 Potsdam 25 2 3 30 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.