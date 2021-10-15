North Country school districts see rise in COVID-19 cases

Watertown City School District (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to see a spread of the coronavirus in their communities.

As we are now halfway through October, school districts continue to be required to report any new COVID-19 cases to the New York State Department of Health. This includes any case among students, teachers and school staff.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases to date reported to the NYDOH as of October 14:

Jefferson County

School DistrictStudent casesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Alexandria63413
Belleville Henderson121013
Carthage787691
General Brown225027
Indian River5811069
LaFargeville151218
Lyme3003
Sackets Harbor9009
South Jefferson436453
Thousand Islands82111
Watertown13696151
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictStudent casesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Beaver River301233
Copenhagen2002
Harrisville0000
Lowville252128
South Lewis313438
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictStudent CasesTeacher casesStaff casesTotal
Brasher Falls444856
Canton392140
Clifton-Fine0000
Colton-Pierrepont172221
Edwards-Knox5005
Gouverneur491252
Hammond0101
Hermon-Dekalb111214
Heuvelton6118
Lisbon141015
Madrid-Waddington362038
Massena375345
Morristown114116
Norwood-Norfolk271028
Ogdensburg802587
Parishville-Hopkinton92213
Potsdam252330
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

