North Country school districts see rise in COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to see a spread of the coronavirus in their communities.
As we are now halfway through October, school districts continue to be required to report any new COVID-19 cases to the New York State Department of Health. This includes any case among students, teachers and school staff.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases to date reported to the NYDOH as of October 14:
Jefferson County
|School District
|Student cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Alexandria
|6
|3
|4
|13
|Belleville Henderson
|12
|1
|0
|13
|Carthage
|78
|7
|6
|91
|General Brown
|22
|5
|0
|27
|Indian River
|58
|1
|10
|69
|LaFargeville
|15
|1
|2
|18
|Lyme
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Sackets Harbor
|9
|0
|0
|9
|South Jefferson
|43
|6
|4
|53
|Thousand Islands
|8
|2
|1
|11
|Watertown
|136
|9
|6
|151
Lewis County
|School District
|Student cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Beaver River
|30
|1
|2
|33
|Copenhagen
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Harrisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowville
|25
|2
|1
|28
|South Lewis
|31
|3
|4
|38
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|Student Cases
|Teacher cases
|Staff cases
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|44
|4
|8
|56
|Canton
|39
|2
|1
|40
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colton-Pierrepont
|17
|2
|2
|21
|Edwards-Knox
|5
|0
|0
|5
|Gouverneur
|49
|1
|2
|52
|Hammond
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Hermon-Dekalb
|11
|1
|2
|14
|Heuvelton
|6
|1
|1
|8
|Lisbon
|14
|1
|0
|15
|Madrid-Waddington
|36
|2
|0
|38
|Massena
|37
|5
|3
|45
|Morristown
|11
|4
|1
|16
|Norwood-Norfolk
|27
|1
|0
|28
|Ogdensburg
|80
|2
|5
|87
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|9
|2
|2
|13
|Potsdam
|25
|2
|3
|30
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.