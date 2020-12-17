North Country school leaders share encouraging holiday messages

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To spread holiday cheer educators of the North Country gathered together to share messages of positivity and joyfulness.

Amid an unusual and challenging fall, North Country superintendents and administrators shared their holiday messages for students, staff and faculty and community members.

To all students, North Country educators and community members, happy holidays.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story