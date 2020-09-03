North Country schools urge use of ParentSquare for daily COVID-19 screenings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools across the North Country reopen their doors for the first time since March in less than a week.

With new COVID-19 guidelines and months of preparations, many districts have chosen to utilize the app Parent Square to help communicate with students, faculty, and staff throughout the school year.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr and Director of STEM Programs Lisa Blank answered questions and emphasized the importance for all members of the school community to utilize this app.

Blank stated that the app is structured similar to social media apps where users can find notifications, updates and posts from the district.

However, on prioritized feature of the app, daily COVID-19 screenings.

Parents faculty and staff will be responsible for submitting a screening every day prior to sending children or entering school buildings.

The screening features questions includings physical health, temperature checks, travel history and coronavirus exposure.

“This is one thing that will not only protect each family, it will also protect the entire community, ” stated Superintendent LaBarr. “WIthout that screening if you are in situation where you could potentially test positive for COVID, and you didn’t do the screening, and you didn’t stay home, then you’ve just exposed other people in our community.”

According to the district, if a student or faculty member fails to complete this screening prior to coming to school, each school nurses office will receive a list and conduct screenings on site.

Watertown City School District will reopen to students on September 9 and run on hybrid-remote instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.

