North Country schools awarded NYSPHSAA with school of distinction and excellence awards

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three North Country school districts have been recognized by the New York State Public High School Athletics Association (NYSPHAA) as 2019-20 Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction and School of Excellence Award winners.
La Fargeville Central School District has been name s a School of Distinction, and both Belleville-Henderson Central School District and Lowville High Schooll have been awarded Schools’s of Excellence.
Schools can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award. To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award.
“We are excited once again to see the numbers of schools honored increase and it is a true testament to the kind of student-athletes we were have here in New York State,” said Dr. Robert Zayas NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “We continue to be proud of this program which highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics.”
For a full list of recipients visit the NYSPHAA website.
