WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the area have made adjustments due to declining air quality.

Air quality alerts were issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in the afternoon on June 5. These alerts are in response to smoke that has traveled south from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

Due to air quality alerts, the following schools in the North Country have canceled or limited outdoor activities for Wednesday, June 7:

Jefferson County

Carthage Central School District

Indian River Central School District

Watertown City School District

Lewis County