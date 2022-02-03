WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is here, and schools are closing as a result.

Although most of the North Country woke up to rain or ice on Thursday morning, temperatures dropped quickly, which caused slippery road conditions, leading to intensifying snowfall throughout the region.

As of noon on February 3, over 20 school districts in the North Country had closed or had plans to close early due to the impending winter storm.

Schools that announced plans to close early included the Watertown City School District, Lowville Academy Schools, Immaculate Heart Schools, General Brown Central School District Copenhagen Central Schools and Carthage Central Schools.

Most other districts that announced shifts in their school days either delayed their start times early on Thursday morning and then eventually closed for the day.

This winter storm is expected to bring winter weather, including snowfall rates exceeding one foot in some locations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

A winter weather warning went into effect at 1 a.m. on February 3 and will remain active through 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the winter storm for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and new closings and delays.