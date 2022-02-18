WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dangerous road conditions closed or delayed many schools in the North Country on Friday morning.

This is following heavy rain showers that continued throughout the day on February 17 but turned to ice and snow overnight and into the early morning hours on February 18.

These weather conditions created hazardous and slippery roads throughout the region. The New York State Department of Transportation in the North Country tweeted Friday morning, stating:

Overnight snow showers, wind, and freezing temps are making travel difficult this morning. If you must be out, be careful…if you don’t have to be out, stay put. Be smart. be safe. NYSDOT North Country

As a result, most schools in St. Lawrence County closed early on Friday, with many in Jefferson County delayed at least two hours.

For many districts, February 18 was the last day before a scheduled midwinter recess. Schools are set to return on the final day of the month on February 28.

All submitted closures as of 7 a.m. are listed below:

Jefferson County

Alexandria Bay: Delayed two hours

Belleville- Henderson: Closed

Carthage: Delayed two hours

General Brown: Closed

Immaculate Heart Central: Closed

Indian River: Closed

LaFargeville: Closed

Watertown: Closed

Lewis County

Copenhagen: Delayed two hours

St. Lawrence County

Brasher Falls: Closed

Colton-Pierrepont: Closed

Edwards-Knox: Closed

Gouverneur: Closed

Lisbon: Closed

Massena: Closed

Morristown: Closed

Ogdensburg: Closed

A winter storm warning remains in effect for St. Lawrence County through 1 p.m. on February 18. Winter weather advisories will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties through 9 a.m.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates with any new closures or delays. Check back throughout the day for any new closures and all active weather alerts.