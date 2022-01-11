WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Brrrrrr! Temperatures plummeted on Monday night across the region, which resulted in many local school districts delaying their start times on Tuesday morning.

This included schools in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, such as Canton Central School District, Ogdensburg City School District and Watertown City School District.

Across the North Country, wind chills were well-below zero on Tuesday morning, in some areas as low as -30 degrees. Watertown recorded temperatures as low as -26 degrees, Lowville hit -28 degrees and some towns in St. Lawrence County reached -32 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, these temperatures create potentially dangerous situations if outdoors. Residents are urged to completely cover all exposed skin if outdoors. Frostbite can occur in less than 15 minutes if temperatures are 25 below zero or colder.

As of early Tuesday morning, a severe wind chill warning remained in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as extreme temperatures will continue throughout the day. The coldest wind chill values are expected to occur between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m.

This warning will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7 p.m. on January 11, and until 3 p.m. in St. Lawrence County.

