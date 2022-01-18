WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow accumulations following Winter Storm Izzy affected several school districts across the North Country on Tuesday morning.

This was due to continued wintry road conditions across the region, following two days of snow, ice and in some locations, rain.

Although few school districts closed for the day, many delayed their start times by two hours. In Jefferson County, this included the Carthage Central School District and the Indian River Central School District.

In St. Lawrence County, the Edwards-Knox Central School District and the Gouverneur Central School District also were on a two-hour delay. Clifton-Fine closed.

As of early in the morning on Tuesday, January 18, all active weather alerts regarding the winter storm. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low teens or single-digits across the region.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for updated weather forecasts, weather alerts and a full list of current closings and delays.