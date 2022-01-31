WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in local school districts, with some reporting over 100 cases in a one-week period.

The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. There have also been recent disputes on the State’s mask mandate in schools, which has officially been extended through February 10, 2022.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 24 and January 31. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. All figures are compared to the states previous report as of January 24.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 5 30 3 18 48 Belleville Henderson 24 78 3 29 107 Carthage 41 368 18 157 525 General Brown 30 268 0 42 311 Indian River 85 635 3 99 735 LaFargeville 13 75 1 17 92 Lyme 12 87 1 8 95 Sackets Harbor 8 62 7 14 76 South Jefferson 88 422 16 99 521 Thousand Islands 8 124 3 29 153 Watertown 560 1,087 105 233 1,320 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 8 111 2 45 156 Copenhagen 4 76 1 28 104 Harrisville 3 20 2 2 22 Lowville 51 309 11 52 364 South Lewis 9 191 3 47 238 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 31 203 2 39 244 Canton 24 221 1 25 246 Clifton-Fine 7 30 8 16 46 Colton-Pierrepont 3 94 0 14 108 Edwards-Knox 16 110 4 29 139 Gouverneur 44 366 13 86 452 Hammond 8 33 1 9 42 Hermon-Dekalb 6 82 6 27 109 Heuvelton 12 69 3 22 91 Lisbon 16 67 4 11 78 Madrid-Waddington 29 193 3 30 223 Massena 80 486 9 78 564 Morristown 5 59 2 17 76 Norwood-Norfolk 15 203 16 59 262 Ogdensburg 13 234 4 63 297 Parishville-Hopkinton 7 53 3 28 81 Potsdam 9 159 4 64 223 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.