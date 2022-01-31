WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge in local school districts, with some reporting over 100 cases in a one-week period.

The rise in cases has led to many students, teachers and staff being put in mandatory isolation or quarantine. There have also been recent disputes on the State’s mask mandate in schools, which has officially been extended through February 10, 2022.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between January 24 and January 31. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. All figures are compared to the states previous report as of January 24.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria53031848
Belleville Henderson2478329107
Carthage4136818157525
General Brown30268042311
Indian River85635399735
LaFargeville137511792
Lyme12871895
Sackets Harbor86271476
South Jefferson884221699521
Thousand Islands8124329153
Watertown5601,0871052331,320
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River8111245156
Copenhagen476128104
Harrisville3202222
Lowville513091152364
South Lewis9191347238
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls31203239244
Canton24221125246
Clifton-Fine73081646
Colton-Pierrepont394014108
Edwards-Knox16110429139
Gouverneur443661386452
Hammond8331942
Hermon-Dekalb682627109
Heuvelton126932291
Lisbon166741178
Madrid-Waddington29193330223
Massena80486978564
Morristown55921776
Norwood-Norfolk152031659262
Ogdensburg13234463297
Parishville-Hopkinton75332881
Potsdam9159464223
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

