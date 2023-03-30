POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools across New York State have been receiving what are known as “swatting calls,” calls that generate an emergency response from police for false incidents and often target an innocent person.

Potsdam Police Department received a call on Thursday morning reporting shooting victims at the Potsdam High School, according to a social media post by Potsdam Police.

The police department responded to the school, along with St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies and New York State Troopers. Police say they arrived within minutes and conducted a sweep of the building. The building was declared safe.

Potsdam Police Department posts details of ‘swatting call’ via a Facebook post on the morning of March 30, 2023.

Potsdam Police said more information will be released when it becomes available. Police say parents should expect an increase in police presence at Potsdam School, but there does not appear to be an active threat at the district.

Similar calls have been received by other North Country school districts and districts throughout the state.

New York State Police is aware of the hoax calls and is working to investigate any threats. Police say the reports to this point have been unfounded.

New York State Police responds to ‘swatting calls’ via a Twitter post on the morning of March 30, 2023 in response to hoax calls being received throughout New York State.

Canton Police Department has also received a call regarding a false report of shooting victims at Canton Central School. Police advise that they swept the school and there were no signs of a shooter, victims or suspicious activity.

Canton Police Department received a hoax call regarding a false shooting at Canton Central School on March 30, 2023.

This story will be updated as ABC50 receives more information.