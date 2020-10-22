North Country schools recognize Board of Education members during NYS School Board week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools around the North Country are taking time to recognize Board of Education members this week.
Public school districts across New York State have been encouraged to honor their Board of Education Members during School Board Recognition Week. The week, according to the New York State School Boards Association aims to recognize “school board members for their commitment to New York public school children.”
This year’s week was celebrated October 19 through October 23, 2020.
General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case helped to promote awareness of the District’s board members.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours making sure our schools are helping every child learn at General Brown,” stated Case. “They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations, ensuring that we remain focused on the goals of the Strategic Plan 2019-2022.”
The following members were spotlighted for General Brown:
- President Kelly Milkowich
- Vice President Sandra Young Klindt
- Natalie Hurley
- Daniel Dupee
- Tiffany Orcesi
- Jamie Lee
- Scott Lytle
Indian River Central School District also helped to celebrate the statewide week. The following members were recognized:
- Thomas Lapp
- Kevin McCarthy
- William Backus
- Tina Bartlett-Bearup
- Bridget Carpenter
- Kenneth Clyde
- Shelly Eggleston
- Robin Johnson
- Michael Pierce
Additionally, the Watertown City School District took part in honoring their Board Members. Superintendent Patricia LaBarr noted the importance of the District’s participation.
Superintendent LaBarr stated, “school Board Recognition Week is an opportunity to raise community awareness and understanding about the crucial voluntary role school board members have within a school district.”
The following members were thanked for their service:
- Maria Mesires
- Michael Struchen
- Beth Linderman
- Nancy Henry
- Culley Gosier
- Suzie-Renzi-Falge
- Jason Harrington
