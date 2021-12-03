North Country schools report few COVID cases in first days of December

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Reported COVID cases were few in number throughout school districts in the North Country this week.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 29 and December 2. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 9 17 0 10 27 Belleville Henderson 1 25 0 14 39 Carthage 7 162 8 57 227 General Brown 6 84 0 13 97 Indian River 12 164 0 40 204 LaFargeville 2 30 0 5 35 Lyme 5 27 0 0 27 Sackets Harbor 0 15 0 2 17 South Jefferson 13 140 1 30 157 Thousand Islands 4 39 1 9 48 Watertown 15 304 3 47 351 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 4 53 1 11 64 Copenhagen 1 45 1 12 57 Harrisville 4 15 0 0 15 Lowville 9 80 2 12 92 South Lewis 4 70 0 18 88 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 4 93 0 22 115 Canton 0 69 2 9 78 Clifton-Fine 0 2 0 1 3 Colton-Pierrepont 3 45 0 7 52 Edwards-Knox 4 25 1 5 30 Gouverneur 26 149 4 26 175 Hammond 1 9 0 1 10 Hermon-Dekalb 1 32 0 8 40 Heuvelton 3 28 1 10 38 Lisbon 0 25 0 4 29 Madrid-Waddington 3 55 2 6 61 Massena 11 152 1 30 182 Morristown 2 29 0 11 40 Norwood-Norfolk 2 47 2 12 59 Ogdensburg 4 117 3 15 132 Parishville-Hopkinton 1 16 1 7 23 Potsdam 2 47 2 22 69 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

