North Country schools report few COVID cases in first days of December

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Reported COVID cases were few in number throughout school districts in the North Country this week.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 29 and December 2. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|9
|17
|0
|10
|27
|Belleville Henderson
|1
|25
|0
|14
|39
|Carthage
|7
|162
|8
|57
|227
|General Brown
|6
|84
|0
|13
|97
|Indian River
|12
|164
|0
|40
|204
|LaFargeville
|2
|30
|0
|5
|35
|Lyme
|5
|27
|0
|0
|27
|Sackets Harbor
|0
|15
|0
|2
|17
|South Jefferson
|13
|140
|1
|30
|157
|Thousand Islands
|4
|39
|1
|9
|48
|Watertown
|15
|304
|3
|47
|351
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|4
|53
|1
|11
|64
|Copenhagen
|1
|45
|1
|12
|57
|Harrisville
|4
|15
|0
|0
|15
|Lowville
|9
|80
|2
|12
|92
|South Lewis
|4
|70
|0
|18
|88
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|4
|93
|0
|22
|115
|Canton
|0
|69
|2
|9
|78
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Colton-Pierrepont
|3
|45
|0
|7
|52
|Edwards-Knox
|4
|25
|1
|5
|30
|Gouverneur
|26
|149
|4
|26
|175
|Hammond
|1
|9
|0
|1
|10
|Hermon-Dekalb
|1
|32
|0
|8
|40
|Heuvelton
|3
|28
|1
|10
|38
|Lisbon
|0
|25
|0
|4
|29
|Madrid-Waddington
|3
|55
|2
|6
|61
|Massena
|11
|152
|1
|30
|182
|Morristown
|2
|29
|0
|11
|40
|Norwood-Norfolk
|2
|47
|2
|12
|59
|Ogdensburg
|4
|117
|3
|15
|132
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|1
|16
|1
|7
|23
|Potsdam
|2
|47
|2
|22
|69
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
