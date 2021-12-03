North Country schools report few COVID cases in first days of December

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Reported COVID cases were few in number throughout school districts in the North Country this week.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 29 and December 2. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria91701027
Belleville Henderson12501439
Carthage7162857227
General Brown68401397
Indian River12164040204
LaFargeville2300535
Lyme5270027
Sackets Harbor0150217
South Jefferson13140130157
Thousand Islands4391948
Watertown15304347351
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River45311164
Copenhagen14511257
Harrisville4150015
Lowville98021292
South Lewis47001888
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls493022115
Canton0692978
Clifton-Fine02013
Colton-Pierrepont3450752
Edwards-Knox4251530
Gouverneur26149426175
Hammond190110
Hermon-Dekalb1320840
Heuvelton32811038
Lisbon0250429
Madrid-Waddington3552661
Massena11152130182
Morristown22901140
Norwood-Norfolk24721259
Ogdensburg4117315132
Parishville-Hopkinton1161723
Potsdam24722269
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

