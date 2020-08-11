North Country schools resubmit plans after landing on Governor Cuomo’s list

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, 107 school districts around New York State did not submit a reopening plan.

Of the 107, eight North Country schools landed on the list, including:

Carthage

Lyme

Canton

Hammond

Heuvelton

Lisbon

Massena

Potsdam

ABC50 has received a response from a representative for the majority of the local districts on the list.

“All of the schools in our BOCES region who were identified on the list had submitted to the correct SED and DOH portals by the deadline, but it seems there was a glitch in the system that did not record these submissions. Their full plans were also posted publicly on their websites by the deadline for the community to review. They have all since resubmitted and several superintendents have reached out to staff at the DOH to confirm that their submission was received this time,” said Rebekah Mott, a representative for Canton, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena and Potsdam school districts.

Heuvelton Superintendent Jesse Coburn stated that “we submitted our reopening plan on July 31st to both the NYSED and the NYSDOH, the same day that the reopening plan was posted on our website and shared publicly. The NYSED submission generated an email receipt, where as the NYSDOH website simply posted a message acknowledging the submission. We received an email from the NYSDOH on August 10 indicating that they had not yet received our submission. Yesterday we again submitted the plan on the NYSDOH website, and yet again, this morning just to be safe. Additionally, we called the NYSDOH to request confirmation of receipt, but we have yet to hear back.”

ABC50 has also reached out to Carthage and Lyme and will update this story when we have more information.

