GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s only the beginning of February but it has been a historic winter for the North Country.

Between blizzards, frigid temperatures, icy roads and heavy lake effect, schools have been forced to close. Many districts had to use snow days back in November due to the massive early winter storm that brought feet of snow to the region.

“Primarily this year it’s been heavy snowfall and slippery roads,” Gouverneur Central School District Superintendent Jacquelyn Kelly said. “The timing of the storms has been just right, so bringing students into school would be very difficult.”

Gouverneur, the third-largest district in St. Lawrence County, has used four out of its allotted five days for extreme weather situations.

According to Kelly, she is expecting the District to go through all snow days and possibly more. But once the fifth day is used up, Gouverneur will utilize remote instruction.

“So, the students would work from home, and the teachers would work with them for schooling that would help them be successful,” Kelly shared.

If or when these days are used, remote learning will look different for students among different grade levels.

According to Gouverneur’s remote learning plan, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will be given remote learning packets to complete. Parents and teachers will communicate through the ParentSquare app or email.

Students in third through twelfth grade will complete their coursework for the day on Zoom meetings or on Google Meets. Middle and high school students will still “attend” classes in periods, but follow a two-hour delay schedule.

Superintendent Kelly said the ability to use remote learning days is beneficial. She referred to before the COVID-19 pandemic when districts had to take away vacation days from mid-winter and spring recesses.

“I think everybody, staff, families and students prefer to have this option than to have to give back previously scheduled vacation days,” Kelly expressed. “We still have a long ways to go with only one snow day left.”

Gouverneur’s full remote learning plan can be found on the District’s website.