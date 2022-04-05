WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although COVID-19 cases are continuing to be confirmed in local school districts, most in the North Country have logged a minimal increase since the end of mask mandates.

Mask mandates were dropped on March 2 for all New York schools. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between March 8 and April 4. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

All figures are compared to numbers reported on March 8, 2022.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 2 33 3 28 61 Belleville Henderson 1 99 1 35 134 Carthage 4 433 15 195 627 General Brown 27 332 13 62 394 Indian River 41 790 7 127 917 LaFargeville 9 106 0 23 129 Lyme 1 94 2 14 108 Sackets Harbor 3 91 1 18 109 South Jefferson 27 517 15 120 637 Thousand Islands 2 161 1 36 197 Watertown 52 1,258 12 277 1,537

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 0 117 0 50 167 Copenhagen 0 100 0 34 134 Harrisville 0 22 2 4 26 Lowville 9 362 10 69 431 South Lewis 12 222 6 59 281

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 7 281 2 66 347 Canton 36 322 9 43 365 Clifton-Fine 5 59 1 24 83 Colton-Pierrepont 13 147 9 31 178 Edwards-Knox 10 138 2 44 183 Gouverneur 21 463 7 107 570 Hammond 0 43 1 16 59 Hermon-Dekalb 12 112 4 35 147 Heuvelton 0 89 0 29 118 Lisbon 0 67 0 11 78

*Last reported on Jan. 28* Madrid-Waddington 10 257 1 35 292 Massena 63 735 10 128 863 Morristown 2 76 3 24 100 Norwood-Norfolk 72 360 21 90 450 Ogdensburg 17 299 4 79 378 Parishville-Hopkinton 20 108 7 39 147 Potsdam 45 251 8 83 334

