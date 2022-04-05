WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although COVID-19 cases are continuing to be confirmed in local school districts, most in the North Country have logged a minimal increase since the end of mask mandates.
Mask mandates were dropped on March 2 for all New York schools. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between March 8 and April 4. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
All figures are compared to numbers reported on March 8, 2022.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|2
|33
|3
|28
|61
|Belleville Henderson
|1
|99
|1
|35
|134
|Carthage
|4
|433
|15
|195
|627
|General Brown
|27
|332
|13
|62
|394
|Indian River
|41
|790
|7
|127
|917
|LaFargeville
|9
|106
|0
|23
|129
|Lyme
|1
|94
|2
|14
|108
|Sackets Harbor
|3
|91
|1
|18
|109
|South Jefferson
|27
|517
|15
|120
|637
|Thousand Islands
|2
|161
|1
|36
|197
|Watertown
|52
|1,258
|12
|277
|1,537
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|0
|117
|0
|50
|167
|Copenhagen
|0
|100
|0
|34
|134
|Harrisville
|0
|22
|2
|4
|26
|Lowville
|9
|362
|10
|69
|431
|South Lewis
|12
|222
|6
|59
|281
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|7
|281
|2
|66
|347
|Canton
|36
|322
|9
|43
|365
|Clifton-Fine
|5
|59
|1
|24
|83
|Colton-Pierrepont
|13
|147
|9
|31
|178
|Edwards-Knox
|10
|138
|2
|44
|183
|Gouverneur
|21
|463
|7
|107
|570
|Hammond
|0
|43
|1
|16
|59
|Hermon-Dekalb
|12
|112
|4
|35
|147
|Heuvelton
|0
|89
|0
|29
|118
|Lisbon
|0
|67
|0
|11
|78
*Last reported on Jan. 28*
|Madrid-Waddington
|10
|257
|1
|35
|292
|Massena
|63
|735
|10
|128
|863
|Morristown
|2
|76
|3
|24
|100
|Norwood-Norfolk
|72
|360
|21
|90
|450
|Ogdensburg
|17
|299
|4
|79
|378
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|20
|108
|7
|39
|147
|Potsdam
|45
|251
|8
|83
|334
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
