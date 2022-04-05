WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although COVID-19 cases are continuing to be confirmed in local school districts, most in the North Country have logged a minimal increase since the end of mask mandates.

Mask mandates were dropped on March 2 for all New York schools. This was the first time since the pandemic began that students, teachers and staff could go to school without a mask.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between March 8 and April 4. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

All figures are compared to numbers reported on March 8, 2022.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Alexandria23332861
Belleville Henderson199135134
Carthage443315195627
General Brown273321362394
Indian River417907127917
LaFargeville9106023129
Lyme194214108
Sackets Harbor391118109
South Jefferson2751715120637
Thousand Islands2161136197
Watertown521,258122771,537

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River0117050167
Copenhagen0100034134
Harrisville0222426
Lowville93621069431
South Lewis12222659281

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls7281266347
Canton36322943365
Clifton-Fine55912483
Colton-Pierrepont13147931178
Edwards-Knox10138244183
Gouverneur214637107570
Hammond04311659
Hermon-Dekalb12112435147
Heuvelton089029118
Lisbon06701178
*Last reported on Jan. 28*
Madrid-Waddington10257135292
Massena6373510128863
Morristown276324100
Norwood-Norfolk723602190450
Ogdensburg17299479378
Parishville-Hopkinton20108739147
Potsdam45251883334

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

