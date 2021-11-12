North Country schools see slow-down in new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported cases are starting to slow throughout school districts in the North Country compared to recent weeks.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 5 and November 12. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria0801018
Belleville Henderson4163824
Carthage10126740166
General Brown7420951
Indian River18115924139
LaFargeville2200424
Lyme37007
Sackets Harbor1150116
South Jefferson127562297
Thousand Islands0141620
Watertown23203632258
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River0390948
Copenhagen68119
Harrisville59009
Lowville2441852
South Lewis3521961
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls47821694
Canton2520658
Clifton-Fine02002
Colton-Pierrepont3400646
Edwards-Knox1100212
Gouverneur2576312113
Hammond13014
Hermon-Dekalb6231730
Heuvelton0150520
Lisbon0140216
Madrid-Waddington1420446
Massena17105116121
Morristown6261935
Norwood-Norfolk2350742
Ogdensburg7106011117
Parishville-Hopkinton0111617
Potsdam1391847
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.

