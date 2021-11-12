North Country schools see slow-down in new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported cases are starting to slow throughout school districts in the North Country compared to recent weeks.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 5 and November 12. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Jefferson County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Alexandria 0 8 0 10 18 Belleville Henderson 4 16 3 8 24 Carthage 10 126 7 40 166 General Brown 7 42 0 9 51 Indian River 18 115 9 24 139 LaFargeville 2 20 0 4 24 Lyme 3 7 0 0 7 Sackets Harbor 1 15 0 1 16 South Jefferson 12 75 6 22 97 Thousand Islands 0 14 1 6 20 Watertown 23 203 6 32 258 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Beaver River 0 39 0 9 48 Copenhagen 6 8 1 1 9 Harrisville 5 9 0 0 9 Lowville 2 44 1 8 52 South Lewis 3 52 1 9 61 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School District New student cases Student cases to-date New teacher/staff cases Teacher/staff cases to-date Total Brasher Falls 4 78 2 16 94 Canton 2 52 0 6 58 Clifton-Fine 0 2 0 0 2 Colton-Pierrepont 3 40 0 6 46 Edwards-Knox 1 10 0 2 12 Gouverneur 25 76 3 12 113 Hammond 1 3 0 1 4 Hermon-Dekalb 6 23 1 7 30 Heuvelton 0 15 0 5 20 Lisbon 0 14 0 2 16 Madrid-Waddington 1 42 0 4 46 Massena 17 105 1 16 121 Morristown 6 26 1 9 35 Norwood-Norfolk 2 35 0 7 42 Ogdensburg 7 106 0 11 117 Parishville-Hopkinton 0 11 1 6 17 Potsdam 1 39 1 8 47 Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.