North Country schools see slow-down in new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Newly reported cases are starting to slow throughout school districts in the North Country compared to recent weeks.
Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between November 5 and November 12. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Jefferson County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Alexandria
|0
|8
|0
|10
|18
|Belleville Henderson
|4
|16
|3
|8
|24
|Carthage
|10
|126
|7
|40
|166
|General Brown
|7
|42
|0
|9
|51
|Indian River
|18
|115
|9
|24
|139
|LaFargeville
|2
|20
|0
|4
|24
|Lyme
|3
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Sackets Harbor
|1
|15
|0
|1
|16
|South Jefferson
|12
|75
|6
|22
|97
|Thousand Islands
|0
|14
|1
|6
|20
|Watertown
|23
|203
|6
|32
|258
Lewis County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Beaver River
|0
|39
|0
|9
|48
|Copenhagen
|6
|8
|1
|1
|9
|Harrisville
|5
|9
|0
|0
|9
|Lowville
|2
|44
|1
|8
|52
|South Lewis
|3
|52
|1
|9
|61
St. Lawrence County
|School District
|New student cases
|Student cases to-date
|New teacher/staff cases
|Teacher/staff cases to-date
|Total
|Brasher Falls
|4
|78
|2
|16
|94
|Canton
|2
|52
|0
|6
|58
|Clifton-Fine
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Colton-Pierrepont
|3
|40
|0
|6
|46
|Edwards-Knox
|1
|10
|0
|2
|12
|Gouverneur
|25
|76
|3
|12
|113
|Hammond
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Hermon-Dekalb
|6
|23
|1
|7
|30
|Heuvelton
|0
|15
|0
|5
|20
|Lisbon
|0
|14
|0
|2
|16
|Madrid-Waddington
|1
|42
|0
|4
|46
|Massena
|17
|105
|1
|16
|121
|Morristown
|6
|26
|1
|9
|35
|Norwood-Norfolk
|2
|35
|0
|7
|42
|Ogdensburg
|7
|106
|0
|11
|117
|Parishville-Hopkinton
|0
|11
|1
|6
|17
|Potsdam
|1
|39
|1
|8
|47
Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department on Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.
Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.