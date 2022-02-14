WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases in North Country schools are starting to slow as districts are halfway through February.

This is following a significant rise in cases in the month of January following the holiday vacation. There have also been recent disputes on the State’s mask mandate in schools. Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State officials are set to reassess the mandates in early March.

Below is a breakdown, by county, of cases confirmed between February 7 and February 14. There is also a total number of cases reported to NYDOH since the start of the 2021-2022 school year. All figures are compared to the state’s previous report as of February 7.

Jefferson County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-date Total
Alexandria03011949
Belleville Henderson194134128
Carthage264277177604
General Brown5296247343
Indian River317306111830
LaFargeville389120109
Lyme09109100
Sackets Harbor583017100
South Jefferson174772103580
Thousand Islands12153335188
Watertown351,18512511,436
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Lewis County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Beaver River1117149166
Copenhagen899133132
Harrisville0220224
Lowville6347058405
South Lewis5205453258
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

St. Lawrence County

School DistrictNew student casesStudent cases to-dateNew teacher/staff casesTeacher/staff cases to-dateTotal
Brasher Falls12250358308
Canton12270132302
Clifton-Fine33532055
Colton-Pierrepont15119217136
Edwards-Knox5127242169
Gouverneur25429299528
Hammond23701148
Hermon-Dekalb598028126
Heuvelton577125102
Lisbon06701178
*last reported on 1/28/22*
Madrid-Waddington14232033265
Massena416116104715
Morristown26611986
Norwood-Norfolk24263465328
Ogdensburg12269474343
Parishville-Hopkinton775131106
Potsdam14193270263
Source: NYDOH school COVID report

Following the holiday break in early January 2022, New York began plans to keep schools in person as COVID-19 cases spiked statewide. This included the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and the implementation of “Test-to-Stay” protocols.

Beginning September 13, all schools in New York were required to report COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health on a daily basis. Following the start to this requirement, the DOH relaunched its COVID tracking website, as it was previously undergoing maintenance.

Now, similar to the 2020-2021 school year, student and employee COVID-19 cases are detailed online. A breakdown of current cases by county in the North Country is included below. All data is through October 7, 2021.