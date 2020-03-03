North Country schools to display artwork at Salmon Run Mall for Arts Appreciation Month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River Central School District and Carthage Central School District students will have their artwork on display at Salmon Run Mall to celebrate Arts Appreciate Month during the month of March.

Indian River students will have their art displayed starting on March 8 in the court area outside of Gertrude Hawk and Paint It Pottery. The art show will close with a reception and awards ceremony on Sunday, March 22 at 9am.

Carthage Central students will display various pieces of 3D art and pottery at the center court area near Burlington, beginning March 10 through March 24.

