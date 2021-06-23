North Country seniors awarded healthcare scholarship from Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four local seniors have been named recipients of a healthcare scholarship.

The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and its Board of Directors have announced the recipients of the Dr. Frank Harvey and JoAnn Zando Healthcare Scholarship. This year’s recipients include Hannah D. Boshart and Jacob M. Barber from Carthage High School, Shae M. Marriott from Beaver River High School, and Quinlyn Ormsby from LaFargeville High School.

This annual scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors from Carthage High School, Beaver River High School, LaFargeville High School, as well as any graduating high school senior of a Carthage Area Hospital employee.

“This scholarship is near and dear to the Foundation as it honors the memory of a beloved local physician and longtime Foundation employee who passed away too soon,” shared Foundation and Marketing Director Taylour Scanlin. “This year’s recipients will be entering various healthcare fields to include nursing, physical therapy, and nephrology. Each student submission is graded based on several sets of criteria and a selection committee makes the ultimate decision. On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, we wish these students all the best in their future endeavors.”

According to the hospital, Shae M. Marriott is graduating first in her class at Beaver River. She is the daughter of Melanie and Tom Marriott of Croghan. She will attend Utica College in the fall to study Physical Therapy.

Quinlyn Ormsby is graduating second in her class from LaFargeville. She is the daughter of Maci and Stephen Ormsby of Clayton. She will attend SUNY Plattsburgh in the fall to study nursing.

CAH added that, Jason M. Barber has been involved in many extracurricular activities such as soccer, the music program and the New Visions Program. He is the son of Wendy and Kevin Barber and will attend Messiah University to major in biology.

Additionally, Hannah Boshart has spent time volunteering for the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and local Elks Lodge. She is the daughter of Erin and Dan Boshart and will attend St. John FIsher College to major in nursing.

All awardees must have an interest in pursuing a career in health care and were each awarded $1,000.