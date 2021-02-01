North Country snowmobilers warned of thin ice on St. Lawrence County water bodies

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beware of thin ice while snowmobiling in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff Department and St.Lawrence County Snowmobile Association is urging snowmobilers to stay on signed organized trails while adventuring this winter; especially on thin ice on lakes, ponds, rivers and wetlands.

According to the Association ice conditions change constantly ad there is no way to check what “good ice” conditions are solely by looking at it. Snowmobilers are urged to avoid all water, but especially places where there is any kind of running water, inlets, outlets and known spring holes.

The Association added that to have “good ice” long periods of very cold temperatures are required; which hasn’t occurred in the North Country yet.

St. Lawrence Snowmobile Association President Deb Christy emphasize these recommendations.

“Ice conditions can vary greatly, even in the same body of water, and they can change quickly with the weather,” said Christy. “Stay in a place where other people have already gone, whether it be a marked trails or where you ca see tracks, but don’t venture out on your own. No one can guarantee the safety of frozen water.

Christy added, “snowmobilers should be aware that when they choose to ride on ice, they do so at their own risk.”

Here are some tips to ensure safety while snowmobiling this winter: