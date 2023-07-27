WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26.
Eight new inductees were announced as a part of this year’s class. There were six honorees in the modern category while two were selected in the pioneer category.
Here are the honorees:
- Former Detroit Red Wings goalie and Ogdensburg native Jimmy Howard played in the Olympics and won 246 career games.
- Former Carthage boys lacrosse head coach Kirk Ventiquattro racked up 458 career victories, 24 Frontier League titles and six Section 3 championships.
- Carthage native and former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembley.
- Former Immaculate Heart Central coach and athletic director Mike Delaney, who managed the Cavalier baseball program to a state title in 2009. He also coached the boys basketball program to over 500 wins.
- Beaver River graduate Cynthia Wetmore, who coached at SUNY Cortland
- Henry Coffeen of South Jefferson, who exceld in football, basketball and track and field at the school and St. Lawrence University
- Donald “Dutch” Grant, who was a long-time coach and administrator at General Brown High School.
- Former Massena hockey coach Stan Moore, who was honored in the pioneer category along with Grant.
Wednesday’s announcement was made at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.