WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2023 on Wednesday, July 26.

Eight new inductees were announced as a part of this year’s class. There were six honorees in the modern category while two were selected in the pioneer category.

Here are the honorees:

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie and Ogdensburg native Jimmy Howard played in the Olympics and won 246 career games.

Former Carthage boys lacrosse head coach Kirk Ventiquattro racked up 458 career victories, 24 Frontier League titles and six Section 3 championships.

Carthage native and former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembley.

Former Immaculate Heart Central coach and athletic director Mike Delaney, who managed the Cavalier baseball program to a state title in 2009. He also coached the boys basketball program to over 500 wins.

Beaver River graduate Cynthia Wetmore, who coached at SUNY Cortland

Henry Coffeen of South Jefferson, who exceld in football, basketball and track and field at the school and St. Lawrence University

Donald “Dutch” Grant, who was a long-time coach and administrator at General Brown High School.

Former Massena hockey coach Stan Moore, who was honored in the pioneer category along with Grant.

Wednesday’s announcement was made at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown.