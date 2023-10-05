It’s time for another check of the north country sports scoreboard.
We take a look at the college and high school sports scores that happened on Wednesday, October 4.
College men’s soccer
Jefferson CC 4, Tompkins-Cortland CC 1
St. Lawrence 1, Clarkson 0
SUNY New Paltz 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Morrisville 0
College women’s soccer
Jefferson CC 1, Tompkins-Cortland CC 0 (forfeit)
St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Plattsburgh 1
SUNY New Paltz 5, SUNY Potsdam 0
High school boys soccer
Edwards-Knox 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Harrisville 1, Heuvelton 0
Lisbon 2, Morristown 0
Chateaugay 4, Madrid-Waddington 0
High school girls soccer
South Jefferson 2, IHC 1
Watertown 2, Lowville 1
Indian River 8, Carthage 0
Beaver River 6, South Lewis 0
LaFargeville 4, Belleville Henderson 0
Copenhagen 3, Alexandria 0
Sackets Harbor 2, Lyme 1
Massena 13, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Malone 2, Gouverneur 1
Canton 2, Salmon River 1
Potsdam 3, OFA 1
High school volleyball
Gouverneur 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Malone 0
Chateaugay at Indian River, rescheduled to Saturday, October 7