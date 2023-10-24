Section 10 took the spotlight last night as their playoffs kept going in soccer and the volleyball regular season is drawing to a close.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s north country sports scoreboard.

High school boys soccer

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2

Salmon River 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1

High school girls soccer

Lisbon 6, Heuvelton 0

Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 2

Chateaugay 4, Hammond 2

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

OFA 3, Potsdam 0

Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0

Salmon River 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 3, Malone 1