Section 10 took the spotlight last night as their playoffs kept going in soccer and the volleyball regular season is drawing to a close.
Here’s a look at Monday night’s north country sports scoreboard.
High school boys soccer
Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2
Salmon River 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1
High school girls soccer
Lisbon 6, Heuvelton 0
Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 2
Chateaugay 4, Hammond 2
Colton-Pierrepont 1, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
High school volleyball
Canton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
OFA 3, Potsdam 0
Massena 3, Tupper Lake 0
Salmon River 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Chateaugay 3, Malone 1